FS: HAF 700 Case, 5-Bay NAS, $35 7.1 Headset, NVMe, Unifi, Audeze Penrose Headset LNIB, Intel 9600K bundle

I've got a little bit of everything and need to start selling some stuff to help pay for my house projects. If you need something not listed, I probably have it! I'll add more items ASAP.
Everything is OBO, price includes shipping unless otherwise stated for CONUS although if it's a bundle if multiple items we may have to split shipping. Preferred payment is Paypal F&F, I can probably do other methods including Venmo, crypto, just ask first if it's something more exotic.
Validations: My Heatware , My eBay , both 100%.
I haven't had a lot of interactions to update it lately but I've been around forever, I go by the same name everywhere too. Can provide other proofs upon request.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
For Sale:
Networking:
Combos:
Audio:
Coming Soon:
I will be listing like new DDR4 and DDR5 kits of 2x8 and 2x16 soon. Will post ASAP, it just takes a lot of time to be thorough. Some motherboards in z87, x299, maybe some legacy hardware.
Pics: (work in progress)
For Sale:
- TerraMaster 5-Bay NAS F5-221 - $180. Like new, retails for $380 - Intel® Celeron® J3355, has an additional DDR3 SODIMM slot for upgrading the memory. A lot of people add a DDR3-1600 or DDR3L 8GB SODIMM. Has two 1GB LAN ports which can be aggregated. Works great for file serving, Plex, Emby, JellyFin, any docker apps, and a lot of people wipe the TOS and install FreeNAS or TrueNAS, Unraid would likely work too. I'll have to verify if I have the original box, but it'll come with all the accessories.
- Cooler Master HAF 700 - $250 SHIPPED - This monster weighs almost 50lbs, but it's awesome so buy it! Retail is $300, this unit is LNIB! I'll have to ship it solely in the original box, but that's how I got it and it was fine. You can fit dual 360mm radiators or a 420mm on top, and up to 420mm rads in the front, side, and bottom, as well as a 240mm radiator on the rear! E-ATX, giant graphics cards, it doesn't matter! If you're in Oregon/SW WA we could work out a deal to cut the price since I wouldn't have to ship it. If you want to buy some used but solid 360mm radiators I'd cut a deal on those as well.
Networking:
- Unifi Cloud Key Gen1 $30 shipped
Combos:
- Combo: $90 AM3+ CPU/Mobo/Cooler/RAM
Phenom II 8-Core Setup
+ASRock 970 Extreme3 https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/970 Extreme3/
This motherboard came from a friend who upgraded, he ran the setup for years. I believe we undervolted it, the settings are likely still saved to BIOS. The board is missing one SATA port #2, still has four more and you could resolder a new jack to the missing pad. Board is otherwise in great shape. I probably don't have the I/O plate, no boxes or other accessories but it doesn't really have/need any. I can include SATA cables upon request.
+Phenom II FX-8350 8-Core CPU, Unlocked, 125W, Base clock 4GHz. https://www.amd.com/en/product/1451
+Cooler Master Hyper 212 CPU Cooler
+2x2GB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5v BLE2G3D1608CE1TX0 138269
-Can toss in a kit of 2x2GB SK Hynix DDR3-1600 HMT325U6EFR8C for free to get you to 4x2GB. I also have a set of 2x4GB DDR3L-1600, but it is low Voltage and probably won't mix well, so I could include it in place of the Crucials above for an extra $10.
- Combo: $160 LGA1151 CPU/Mobo
Z170 CoffeeTime-Modded with Intel i5-9600K
+MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon Motherboard https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/Z170A-GAMING-PRO-CARBON
I have the box in mint condition, all of the the paperwork accessories for this, SLI adapter, and I/O plate, I can include SATA cables upon request.
+Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core CPU, 3.7GHz Base with 4.6GHz Turbo, 95W
I used the CoffeeTime mod to get a 9-series CPU to work with this Z170. I tested it thoroughly and it worked perfectly. I could overclock nicely, stable at 5GHz 24/7. NVMe worked, all slots worked, everything. I designed plastic adhesive covers that go onto the CPU to make it compatible with the board. You should be able to install any 9th generation CPU here if you transfer or reapply my templates. I can include more CPU pad covers as well as information on the modification.
Audio:
- Audeze Penrose Wireless Headset $100 - seen very little use, like new. I have the box, manuals, dongle, I gotta double check on the cables - if I don't have the originals I can include similar replacements on request - it had USB C to A, a double 3.5mm, and a USB C to C. It has a dual-wireless USB dongle for PC so you can game and take calls at the same time, also compatible with PS4 and PS5. It has analog 3.5mm, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless so it should be compatible with anything with Bluetooth/analogue at least.
- Cougar Phontum Pro 7.1-Channel Headsets - Two for $60 shipped or $35 each: They come with everything except the USB adapters which didn't work, these work great with the 3.5mm combo jack in both combo and regular jacks. The packaging is complete aside from the USB adapter for both.
DDR4:
- Crucial Ballistix MAX rgb 2x8gb ddr4-4000, blm2k8g40c18u4bl, like brand new in box, $80.
DDR5:
Lexar ARES DDR5-5200 2x16GB (32GB kit), LD5CU016G-R5200GD2a, like brand new in box, $150. holding off for now
NVMes:
