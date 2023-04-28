FS: Hades, Zelda Breath of the Wild for Switch

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,648
Bought these for the Switch but apparently I am a decrepit geezer and the ergonomics of the device are unpleasant.
Hades: $20 shipped (still sealed, new)
Breath of the Wild: $25 shipped (still sealed, new)
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 18-year-old, 383-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Hades: $20 shipped (still sealed, new)
Breath of the Wild: $25 shipped (still sealed, new)
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 18-year-old, 383-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
Last edited: