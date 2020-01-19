FS: Hacked Nintendo Switch w/ Accessories, Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset

Hacked Nintendo Switch w/ Accessories - $350 -Ships with Team Xecuter's SX OS 2.9.2. I'll answer simple questions about this but can't help with the specifics (twenty minutes of Googling should cover the important bits). The console is unfortunately banned from Nintendo's online service. -Includes a gray Nintendo Switch (the launch model) in its original box with its original accessories, a 128GB microSDXC card, a carrying case, a Pro Controller, and a Hori Split Pad Pro. I'd prefer to include the two controllers in the sale but if I get no bites, I'll sell the console without them. Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset - $250 -Purchased in November 2018, includes the original box and controllers and a VR Cover replacement cover. Prices include shipping. Heat is in my signature.