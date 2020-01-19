FS: Hacked Nintendo Switch, Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by PiERiT, Jan 19, 2020 at 8:30 PM.

  1. Jan 19, 2020 at 8:30 PM #1
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Hacked Nintendo Switch - $300
    -Ships with Team Xecuter's SX OS 2.9.2. I'll answer simple questions about this but can't help with the specifics (twenty minutes of Googling should cover the important bits). The console is unfortunately banned from Nintendo's online service.
    -Includes a gray Nintendo Switch (the launch model) in its original box with its original accessories as well as a 128GB microSDXC card.
    -The price may sound high considering that these retail for $300, but the SD card and SX OS software cost $20 a piece, you're not paying tax, and Switch's manufactured after July 2018 can't be hacked, which adds a bit of value to this one.

    Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset - $200
    -Purchased in November 2018, includes the original box and controllers and a VR Cover replacement cover.

    Prices include shipping. Heat is in my signature.
     
    Last edited: Jan 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 19, 2020 at 8:30 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 19, 2020 at 8:30 PM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Jan 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM #2
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM
    #2
  3. Jan 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM #3
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM #4
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM #5
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Bump, lowered the price of the Odyssey+ and added an option to split up the Switch.
     
    PiERiT, Jan 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM
    PiERiT, Jan 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM
    #5
  6. Jan 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM #6
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM
    #6
  7. Jan 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM #7
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM
    PiERiT, Jan 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM
    #7
  8. Jan 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM #8
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM
    #8
  9. Jan 23, 2020 at 1:07 PM #9
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:07 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:07 PM
    #9
  10. Jan 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM #10
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Bump, final price drop on stuff.
     
    PiERiT, Jan 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM
    PiERiT, Jan 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM
    #10
  11. Jan 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM #11
    DPOSCORP

    DPOSCORP [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,650
    Joined:
    Mar 10, 2000
    Bump while I consider the odyssey for someone I know
     
    DPOSCORP, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM
    DPOSCORP, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM
    #11
  12. Jan 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM #12
    PiERiT

    PiERiT 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,461
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2010
    Ttt
     
    PiERiT, Jan 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM
    PiERiT, Jan 24, 2020 at 10:01 PM
    #12