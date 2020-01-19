FS: Hacked Nintendo Switch, Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset

Hacked Nintendo Switch - $300 -Ships with Team Xecuter's SX OS 2.9.2. I'll answer simple questions about this but can't help with the specifics (twenty minutes of Googling should cover the important bits). The console is unfortunately banned from Nintendo's online service. -Includes a gray Nintendo Switch (the launch model) in its original box with its original accessories as well as a 128GB microSDXC card. -The price may sound high considering that these retail for $300, but the SD card and SX OS software cost $20 a piece, you're not paying tax, and Switch's manufactured after July 2018 can't be hacked, which adds a bit of value to this one. Samsung Odyssey+ Virtual Reality VR Headset - $200 -Purchased in November 2018, includes the original box and controllers and a VR Cover replacement cover. Prices include shipping. Heat is in my signature.