FS: Hacked Nintendo Switch, Samsung C27HG70 QLED Monitor

Hacked Nintendo Switch - $250 - Ships with Team Xecuter's SX OS 2.9.2. I'll answer basic questions about this but can't really help with the specifics (twenty minutes of Googling should cover the important bits). The console is unfortunately banned from Nintendo's online service.
-Includes a gray Nintendo Switch (the launch model) with its original box and accessories as well as a 128GB microSDXC card.
-The price may sound high considering that new ones retail for $300, but the SD card and SX OS software cost $20 a piece and new Switch's (any manufactured after July 2018) can't be hacked currently.
Samsung C27HG70 QLED Monitor - $300 - Purchased July of last year, comes with its original box and accessories.
Prices include shipping within the US. Heat is in my signature.
