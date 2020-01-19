FS: Hacked Nintendo Switch, Calibrated Samsung C27HG70 27" 2560x1440 144Hz HDR600 FreeSync Monitor

Hacked Nintendo Switch - $250
-Purchased March 2017, comes with its original box and accessories as well as a 128GB microSDXC card.
-It has Team Xecuter's SX OS installed. I'll answer basic questions about this but can't really help with the specifics (twenty minutes of Googling should cover the important bits). The console is unfortunately banned from Nintendo's online service as a result of this.
-The price may sound high considering that new ones retail for $300, but the SD card and SX OS software cost $20 a piece and new Switch's (any manufactured after July 2018) can't be hacked currently.
Calibrated Samsung C27HG70 27" 2560x1440 144Hz HDR600 FreeSync Monitor - $300
-Purchased July 2019, comes with its original box and accessories.
-Great physical condition, no bad pixels that I could see.
-It has been calibrated with a Spyder5 colorimeter. I'll include the color settings, ICC file, and instructions for using it.
Prices include shipping within the US. Heat is in my signature.
