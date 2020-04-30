FS: H270M-ITX/AC, Z170-HD3 mobos.

Virtualized a few projects so have good working toys for sale. Prices include USPS priority shipping to CONUS APO/FPO. All items are in good working order and sold "bare" unless stated otherwise. Deals will be made on multiple items. Heat is in sig. Cash equivalent payments only for no/low heat buyers.
Two motherboards left. Prices reduced on both.
Asrock H270M-ITX/AC $80 - includes box, IO shield, manual, cd.
Gigabyte Z170-HD3 $60 - includes IO shield.
Two motherboards left. Prices reduced on both.
Asrock H270M-ITX/AC $80 - includes box, IO shield, manual, cd.
Gigabyte Z170-HD3 $60 - includes IO shield.
Last edited: