FS: Gustard X20 Pro DAC + Accessories

Commander Shepard

Commander Shepard

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
4,093
I'm downsizing my PC audio, so here's a super sweet dac at a great price. Everything is packed and ready for immediate shipping. Thanks for looking!

Gustard DAC-X20 Pro + Behringer Monitor1 volume controller + AudioQuest Cinnamon Toslink 5m/16.4ft cable

The Gustard is in mint condition and still covered by 4 year Asurion warranty. Gustard DAC-X20 PRO Digital Audio Decoder Dual ES9028Pro Solution XMOS Input Optical Coaxial AES EBU Support DSD DOP. Will ship in original box with all accessories including remote. I don't have the hard copy of the manual, but will email a PDF to you.

Also including Behringer Monitor1 volume control + AudioQuest Cinnamon Toslink optical digital audio cable (5 meters/16.4 feet)

$650 OBO shipped USPS

dac.png

GCA3.JPG.fb9526e428ee13e4eef7b749b31bc5f2.JPG

IMG_20200128_165907.jpg

s-l400.jpg

IMG_20200128_155237.jpg

GUSTARD X20 PRO ASURION WARRANTY.png


Shoot me a PM for any questions or my PayPal info.

My Heatware: 100% Commander Shepard
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top