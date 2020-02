FS: Gustard X20 Pro DAC + Accessories

$650 OBO shipped USPS

I'm downsizing my PC audio, so here's a super sweet dac at a great price. Everything is packed and ready for immediate shipping. Thanks for looking!The Gustard is in mint condition and still covered by 4 year Asurion warranty. Gustard DAC-X20 PRO Digital Audio Decoder Dual ES9028Pro Solution XMOS Input Optical Coaxial AES EBU Support DSD DOP. Will ship in original box with all accessories including remote. I don't have the hard copy of the manual, but will email a PDF to you.Also including Behringer Monitor1 volume control + AudioQuest Cinnamon Toslink optical digital audio cable (5 meters/16.4 feet)Shoot me a PM for any questions or my PayPal info.My Heatware: 100% Commander Shepard