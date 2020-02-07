FS: Gustard X20 Pro DAC, (2) Outlaw Model 2200 Monoblocks, Accessories

Commander Shepard
I'm downsizing my PC audio, so here's some super sweet gear at great prices. Everything is packed and ready for immediate shipping. Thanks for looking!
Gustard DAC-X20 Pro + Behringer Monitor1 volume controller + AudioQuest Cinnamon Toslink 5m/16.4ft cable
The Gustard is in mint condition and still covered by 4 year Asurion warranty. Gustard DAC-X20 PRO Digital Audio Decoder Dual ES9028Pro Solution XMOS Input Optical Coaxial AES EBU Support DSD DOP. Will ship in original box with all accessories including remote. I don't have the hard copy of the manual, but will email a PDF to you.
Also including Behringer Monitor1 volume control + AudioQuest Cinnamon Toslink optical digital audio cable (5 meters/16.4 feet)
$650 OBO shipped USPS
(2) Outlaw Audio Model 2200 Monoblocks + SubZero volume controller
Retail price $399 each. Both monoblocks are in mint condition. Will ship in original boxes. Purchased in May 2019. Still covered by 5-year Outlaw Audio warranty. I don't have the hard copy of the manual, but will email a PDF to you.
Also including SubZero SZ-MC2 volume controller + 2 XLR cables.
$550 (for both monoblocks) OBO shipped USPS
Shoot me a PM for any questions or my PayPal info.
My Heatware: 100% Commander Shepard
