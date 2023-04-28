FS: GTX Titan X Maxwell with EVGA ACX Cooler and new thermal pads - $95 shipped

Selling at a complete loss - Got scammed on Ebay with this one with no recourse. Titan X Maxwell with Pascal FE cooler shoehorned on it. I took it apart, it was totally clean (I am betting it was on a waterblock) The card works perfectly fine and I bought an ACX cooler from a broken 980ti that actually fits it perfectly. The card runs a lot cooler with this cooler. Fan stop does not work (due to bios limitation to FE card) but a custom fan curve or would work fine on auto since it didn't peak 70c in 3dmark. Cooler has some scratches but nothing bad, fans are fine and overall pretty good shape. LED does work too.$95 shipped F&FHeatware under SLK