FS: GTX 980, i5 4690s, mobo, 16gb DDR3

A

Andrew_Carr

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
1,655
I just upgraded to a ryzen build and need to get rid of these parts. I accept paypal / bitcoin. All prices are shipped. I'll post pictures tomorrow.

1.) Zotac GTX 980 Amp edition. Has a slight bend on the metal frame from shipping but works fine. I've been using it lightly for a few years.
$130
https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/gtx-980-amp
SOLD

2.) Intel i5 4690s
No cooler, just the CPU
$50

3.) 16GB of RAM
4GB x 2 of Team Group Inc TED34G1600C11BK
CL 11-11-11-28 @ 1.5v

4GB x 2 of Elixir M2X4G64CB88CHN-DG
PC3 12800U-9-12-B1 1600

$20 per pair

4.) Motherboard: ASRock Z97 Pro3
$50

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63151/to
 
Last edited:
A

Andrew_Carr

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
1,655
GPU is sold. Everything else is still available. I also have a Shimian 27" IPS monitor I'll consider selling if anyone needs one. Not sure what they're worth anymore, but it's the regular model with just a DVI-D input.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top