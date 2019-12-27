FS: GTX 980 GPU, Z370 mATX mobo, DD4 RGB RAM, and Astro A50 Wireles Headset

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by jedolley, Dec 27, 2019 at 7:44 PM.

    My references and rules are listed below. I can be reached via PM.


    References:

    Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=66716
    eBay: http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=j_dolley&ftab=AllFeedback

    Rules:

    I am willing to listen to offers, but please no low balling.

    All prices include shipping cost. Item will be shipped based on the most affordable/convenient route.

    I accept PayPal as my payment option
    - If purchasing through PayPal and using CC - I require the buyer to send an e-mail from the PayPal e-mail address stating they approve the purchase.

    Any other questions not addressed here should be asked via PM.

    _________________________________________

    MSI GeForce GTX 980 Gaming 4G- $150

    FddnU6Kl.jpg

    Astro A50 (Gen 3) Wireless Gaming Headset- $100

    KQuHvxXl.jpg

    MSI 2WAY SLI Bridge L- $25

    ftKVo8gl.jpg

    _________________________________________

    SOLD:

    2 x Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 Memory

    MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC mATX Motherboard
     

    Attached Files:

