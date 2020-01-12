FS: GTX 780 - $60 shipped

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by NoxTek, Oct 21, 2019.

  1. Oct 21, 2019 #1
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted.
    Payment via PayPal Only at this time.

    Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

    Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!)
    e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com


    EVGA GTX 780 FE- $85 shipped!
    PRICE DROP: $75 shipped!
    PRICE DROPPIEST: $60 SHIPPED

    gtx-780-1-1.jpg

    Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!




    More to come!



    All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted.
    Payment via PayPal Only at this time.

    Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

    Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!)
    e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com







    SOLD STUFF BELOW


    Asus GTX 1060 3GB Dual Edition - $95 SHIPPED
    PRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPED
    SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER tanoli82 !

    14-126-133-07.jpg

    Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card!


    Asus STRIX GTX 1080 - $250 shipped
    SOLD to p_monks33 !

    20200110082520_IMG_2877~2.JPG

    Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working.




    ▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼

    ALL SOLD to NobleX13 !

    Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $50 shipped to the contiguous US

    20200109120203_IMG_2870.JPG 20200109120239_IMG_2872.JPG 20200109120228_IMG_2871.JPG

    This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield.



    Gigabyte H61-N-USB3 (ITX) + i5-3570k (relidded and lapped) combo - $60 shipped USPS to the contiguous US

    20200109120446_IMG_2873.JPG 20200109120523_IMG_2875.JPG


    This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds.

    Board info @ Gigabyte's site

    Comes with bare board as seen, 3570k in the socket (best to protect the pins anyway), and IO shield. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping.

    The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own.


    I7-3770 bare CPU - $40 shipped

    20200109121515_IMG_2876.JPG

    Non-K, works great. Bare CPU only.
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Jan 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM
    NoxTek, Oct 21, 2019
    NoxTek, Oct 21, 2019
    #1
    jlbenedict likes this.
  2. Oct 22, 2019 #2
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    butterypolish.jpg bUmp!
     
    NoxTek, Oct 22, 2019
    NoxTek, Oct 22, 2019
    #2
    defaultluser likes this.
  3. Oct 22, 2019 #3
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    upload_2019-10-22_14-37-33.png

    BuRMP!
     
    NoxTek, Oct 22, 2019
    NoxTek, Oct 22, 2019
    #3
    J Macker likes this.
  4. Oct 23, 2019 #4
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Someone made an offer and then left me hanging BuMP ....

    I don't have time or patience for that kind of business...

    upload_2019-10-23_14-25-42.png
     
    NoxTek, Oct 23, 2019
    NoxTek, Oct 23, 2019
    #4
    ssnyder28 likes this.
  5. Jan 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM #5
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Hot diggity dawg!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM
    #5
  6. Jan 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM #6
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Boop!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM
    #6
  7. Jan 10, 2020 at 6:54 AM #7
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Price drop!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:54 AM
    NoxTek, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:54 AM
    #7
  8. Jan 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM #8
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Added Asus GeForce GTX 1060 3GB!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:34 PM
    #8
  9. Jan 11, 2020 at 3:19 AM #9
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Shoopitty!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 3:19 AM
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 3:19 AM
    #9
  10. Jan 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM #10
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Bump!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM
    #10
  11. Jan 11, 2020 at 2:37 PM #11
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Price drop bump!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 2:37 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 2:37 PM
    #11
  12. Jan 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM #12
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Low low prices everyday, that's the Noxtek shopping way!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM
    #12
  13. Jan 12, 2020 at 9:58 AM #13
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Had some nibbles on the 1060 but no commitment yet!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:58 AM
    NoxTek, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:58 AM
    #13
  14. Jan 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM #14
    NoxTek

    NoxTek The Geek Redneck

    Messages:
    9,282
    Joined:
    May 27, 2002
    Price dropped on the 780!
     
    NoxTek, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM
    NoxTek, Jan 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM
    #14
Tags: