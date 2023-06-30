[FS] GTX 3080TI, Mobo, SAS card, and AMD processor

O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
3,326
Heat is here
Ebay is here

Asking for PayPal F&F, PayPal where you pay fees, or Venmo. US shipping only.

GTX 3080 TI. $510 shipped US only
  • Comes installed with a water block
  • original fan with screws will be shipped in the same box
  • you will not get the outside box cover of the xg7-rgb water block. only shown for model info


Gigabyte x570 UD. $80 shipped
  • Comes with IO shield
  • Comes with original box

AMD 3700x. $90 shipped
  • Comes with Fan and box

LSI SAS3224. $100
  • Comes as pictured.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4035.JPG
    IMG_4035.JPG
    424 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4036.JPG
    IMG_4036.JPG
    379.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4037.JPG
    IMG_4037.JPG
    424.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4038.JPG
    IMG_4038.JPG
    504 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4039.JPG
    IMG_4039.JPG
    467.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4040.JPG
    IMG_4040.JPG
    397.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4041.JPG
    IMG_4041.JPG
    456.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top