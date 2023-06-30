[FS] GTX 3080TI, Mobo, SAS card, and AMD processor

Heat is here
Ebay is here
Asking for PayPal F&F, PayPal where you pay fees, or Venmo. US shipping only.
GTX 3080 TI. $510 shipped US only
- Comes installed with a water block
- original fan with screws will be shipped in the same box
- you will not get the outside box cover of the xg7-rgb water block. only shown for model info
Gigabyte x570 UD. $80 shipped
- Comes with IO shield
- Comes with original box
AMD 3700x. $90 shipped
- Comes with Fan and box
LSI SAS3224. $100
- Comes as pictured.
