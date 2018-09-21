FS: GTX 1080, Xeon-D, DDR4, Alphacool Nexxos Radiators

cdoublejj said: been looking at jumping in to WC, looks like it's not buku bucks like i was back in the day. i only have a spot for a 120 and 240 but, i'm betting i'll need all the surface area i can get. from what i can tell radiators come in size from thin to beefcake 3000, that one looks a little bit thicker or is that just the 360 rad? is this it? https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-NexXxos-Copper-Radiator-120mm/dp/B007R79BX6 Click to expand...

You're exactly right that surface area is king when it comes to radiators. The only exception would be if the fin density and/or thickness became too much of a restriction for airflow of your fans, but that's not an issue in most cases.The rad you linked is a 240mm rad ( 2 x 120mm) . I've got a 280 (2 x 140) and 420 (3 x 140) rad in my listing. I had both of them in the same loop. Total overkill for CPU cooling, but it was just about right for overclocked GPU+CPU cooling without getting super noisy.