FS: GTX 1080, Xeon-D, DDR4, Alphacool Nexxos Radiators

Storage:
Seagate ST1000DM010 7200RPM 1TB New In Box - All Sold
Samsung 840 Evo 500GB SSD : $50 + shipping

Graphics Cards:
Gigabyte GV-N1080D5X-8GD GTX 1080 (used, with original box) - $320 shipped CONUS

RAM:
8 x Kingston KVR24N17S8/8 DDR4-2400 8GB - $32 each

Motherboards
ASUS P8H77-I Mini-ITX H77 motherboard with Celeron G540 CPU.
Has 6 SATA ports. Used as a NAS and Plex transcode server: -Sold-

SuperMicro X10SDV-4C-TLN2F Xeon D-1521 4C/8T Mini-ITX Motherboard : $180 + shipping

ASUS P6T Deluxe V2 with i7-920 and 12GB of Mushkin RAM and Megahalems cooler: -Sold-
This is the legendary i7-920 with the best air cooler of its time. I've kept this one out of nostalgia because it was just so amazingly good for so long. It's time to let it go, though. I might actually have the original motherboard box.

Watercooling Gear
EK-XRES 140 DS PWM Black Acetal Pump Reservoir Combo: - Sold -
Alphacool Nexxos UT60 Full Copper 280 Radiator : $70 + shipping
Alphacool Nexxos ST30 Full Copper Radiator 420 : $80 + shipping





Added motherboard + CPU image. Motherboard will come in the original box, but I will leave the CPU installed and HSF mounted.
 
Bump. All fittings and waterblocks are sold. Radiators and pump are still available.
 
cdoublejj said:
whats the story on the 280? any other WC stuff?
Both radiators were used to cool a 5820K for about 1.5 years. I stopped overclocking and switched back to air one summer because it heated my computer room too much.

Loop was properly cared for. Water changed every 6 months.

I already sold the rest of the loop. Just the radiators left.
 
cdoublejj said:
been looking at jumping in to WC, looks like it's not buku bucks like i was back in the day. i only have a spot for a 120 and 240 but, i'm betting i'll need all the surface area i can get. from what i can tell radiators come in size from thin to beefcake 3000, that one looks a little bit thicker or is that just the 360 rad? is this it? https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-NexXxos-Copper-Radiator-120mm/dp/B007R79BX6
You're exactly right that surface area is king when it comes to radiators. The only exception would be if the fin density and/or thickness became too much of a restriction for airflow of your fans, but that's not an issue in most cases.

The rad you linked is a 240mm rad ( 2 x 120mm) . I've got a 280 (2 x 140) and 420 (3 x 140) rad in my listing. I had both of them in the same loop. Total overkill for CPU cooling, but it was just about right for overclocked GPU+CPU cooling without getting super noisy.
 
Parting out my gaming PC because it's been collecting dust for 5 months now.

GTX 1080 added
 
