FS - GTX 1080 TI MSI Gaming X 11g $185

Burticus

Nov 7, 2005
12/1 update : Dropping to $185 shipped (USPS Priority + insurance) Paypal F&F

https://us.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-GTX-1080-Ti-GAMING-X-11G.html

Been a great card but I finally broke my piggy bank and upgraded to RTX. This guy is a solid 1080p performer, 1440 + 4K depending on games and settings (I was doing Diablo 4 @1440p high, 4K med). Card only, no box. I have never heard any fan or coil whine issues. Solid.

It's fairly large, 11 inches long. Metal backplate. 2 x 8pin PCIE power connectors. 600w PSU recommended. DVI-D, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DP 1.4.

Let me know if any questions!

