FS GTX 1080 (MSI Seahawk EK) MSI X99 Titanium

X99A XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM $300 MSI GTX 1080 Seahawk EK X $400 (See pictures attached below) Parts are currently only available for local pickup in the Charleston, SC area. I plan to open it up to conus buyers, but I don't currently have the packaging materials to do so. PM if interested in regards to shipping. I am selling these for a friend. They were pulled from Maingear's Intel Extreme Rig Challenge system he won in 2016. I can provide more information linking these parts to that system if desired. Unfortunately I do not have original packaging for these items since they were working system pulls. Open to any offers, you will not insult me. Spoiler: Old Sales I have a used Founder's Edition Gigabyte GTX 1070 for sale. (Dallas Fort Worth area pick up highly preferred, you can send me other offers, but just know I'd rather take one that is local) I've owned it for about 6 months and used it for gaming. Decided to offload it since its more than I need right now and I'm wanting to switch to an ITX gpu. Everything is in good shape. Never dismantled. Comes stock with a backplate as well Price for [H] members is $550. Putting it here before I give craigslist a shot. No rush to sell. If the price isn't right I can wait. Option #2 Wanting to trade for an ITX GPU plus cash. (Must be no longer than the PCIEx16 slot) I would prefer 1050, 1050ti, rx 560, 960, or fury nano gpus. I will pay close to msrp for your gpu and trade you mine for around msrp prices. (EX: 1050ti..$140... Gtx 1070 for $400) Feel free to PM me for any inquiries.