FS GTX 1080 (MSI Seahawk EK) MSI X99 Titanium

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

I have a used Founder's Edition Gigabyte GTX 1070 for sale. (Dallas Fort Worth area pick up highly preferred, you can send me other offers, but just know I'd rather take one that is local)I've owned it for about 6 months and used it for gaming. Decided to offload it since its more than I need right now and I'm wanting to switch to an ITX gpu.Everything is in good shape. Never dismantled. Comes stock with a backplate as wellPrice for [H] members is $550. Putting it here before I give craigslist a shot. No rush to sell. If the price isn't right I can wait.Option #2Wanting to trade for an ITX GPU plus cash. (Must be no longer than the PCIEx16 slot) I would prefer 1050, 1050ti, rx 560, 960, or fury nano gpus.I will pay close to msrp for your gpu and trade you mine for around msrp prices. (EX: 1050ti..$140... Gtx 1070 for $400) Feel free to PM me for any inquiries.