FS GTX 1080 FTW's W/ EK blocks, 6700K, MVIIIF, 32GB Combo Custom powdercoated 540 Air, RX480 Rad

2 x EVGA GTX 1080 FTW's turn key blocked SLI setup for 1 slot spacing. Gallery 1.

See note below about warranty

TRANSFER OWNERSHIP AND THE EXTENDED WARRANTY GOES AWAY THIS IS NOTED IN THE DESCRIPTION OF OWNERSHIP TRANSFER ON EVGA. I WILL ASSIST WITH ANY FUTURE WARRANTY NEEDS IF YOU DON'T TRANSFER OWNERSHIP ANY SHIPPING COSTS OR OTHERWISE WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.

I CAN'T STRESS THIS ENOUGH IF YOU WANT THE EXTENDED WARRANTY OF NEARLY 7 YEARS ON THE KR MODEL CARD YOU CANNOT TRANSFER THE OWNERSHIP. I WILL ASSIST YOU WITH ANY FUTURE RMA NEEDS IF YOU EVEN HAVE ANY.

$980 SHIPPED Don't have 1 slot spacing drop the price to $870 SHIPPED and get cards/blocks only

Local DFW Sale whole setup $960

KR card/block only $450

RX card/block only $400

2. Custom Corsair Carbide Air 540 Powder coated and painted for red, white, and black theme w/ DEMCiflex filter kit and NZXT 5050 RGB Strips from a HUE 1 Gallery

$230 SHIPPED

3. Asus Maximus VIII Formula, 6700K, 32GB G.SKill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3200 combo Gallery

$500 SHIPPED

4. XSPC RX480 V3 radiator & Bitspower mesh Radguard w/ red grills Gallery

$110 SHIPPED

Well the time has come for me to decommission Project Red and move onto another case. With that said I've also changed over many parts from Project Red including mobo,cpu, ram, rad, and gpu's so this is what remains from the change over I'm currently going through.For any local deals I'm located in DFW more specifically Arlington.Heat=121+Ebay=935+HWS=13+Can unbox things and provide Timestamp photos if needed although I think the substantial reps above speak for my not being a scammer and being on here what 12+ years now. LOL