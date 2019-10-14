FS GTX 1080 FTW W/ EK block, 6700K, MVIIIF, 32GB Combo Custom powdercoated 540 Air, RX480 Rad

Will be adding more items as I get around to it so check back for more goods. There is a potential partially complete build listed within these items minus fittings, tubing, pump, res, fans, and drives.

Gallery that has many photos of the build and parts

EVGA GTX 1080 FTW w/EK block and backplate 1.w/EK block and backplate Gallery

Local DFW $400

$425 SHIPPED

2. Custom Corsair Carbide Air 540 Powder coated and painted for red, white, and black theme w/ DEMCiflex filter kit and NZXT 5050 RGB Strips from a HUE 1 Gallery

Local DFW $200

$230 SHIPPED

3. Asus Maximus VIII Formula, 6700K, 32GB G.SKill Trident Z RGB DDR4 3200 combo Gallery

Local DFW $480

$500 SHIPPED

4. XSPC RX480 V3 radiator & Bitspower mesh Radguard w/ red grills Gallery

Local DFW $100

$110 SHIPPED

Well the time has come for me to decommission Project Red and move onto another case. With that said I've also changed over many parts from Project Red including mobo,cpu, ram, rad, and gpu's so this is what remains from the change over I'm currently going through.For any local deals I'm located in DFW more specifically Arlington.Heat=121+Ebay=935+HWS=13+Can unbox things and provide Timestamp photos if needed although I think the substantial reps above speak for my not being a scammer and being on here what 12+ years now. LOL