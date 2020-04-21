FS: GTX 1080 FE, 20 GB DDR3 Laptop Ram, TY-140 Fan and RGB LED Strips

After some upgrades to desktops and laptops- I have some items that I no longer need.


nVidia GTX 1080 FE (Founders Edition) Video Card



20 GB DDR3 Sodim Laptop Memory

  • All sticks are SAMSUNG brand- 4 x 4 GB Sticks and 2 x 2 GB Sticks for 20 GB Total Memory.
  • All pulled from DELL Latitude laptops which were upgraded
  • PRICE: $25 SHIPPED FOR THE LOT
    Time Stamp
    http://imgur.com/I0vpzP3


RGB STRIP FAN COMBO

  • airgoo Digital RGB LED Strip. This is from Amazon- two strips for 3 PIN RGB headers (5V). Magnetic back works great.
  • Thermalright TR TY-140 140mm x 160mm PWM Fan. Fan only- can include 4 screws if you need them. Great fan- moves lots of air and is queit- 4 pin PWM. Mounting holes are 120mm size
  • PRICE: $25 SHIPPED
    Time Stamp
    http://imgur.com/CnR67Xv

Heatware under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Payment: PayPal
 
