FS: GTX 1080 FE, 20 GB DDR3 Laptop Ram, TY-140 Fan and RGB LED Strips

Volkswagen
Moderator
Staff member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,802
After some upgrades to desktops and laptops- I have some items that I no longer need.
nVidia GTX 1080 FE (Founders Edition) Video Card
20 GB DDR3 Sodim Laptop Memory
RGB STRIP FAN COMBO
Heatware under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Payment: PayPal
nVidia GTX 1080 FE (Founders Edition) Video Card
- Card only- no retail box or accessories
- ASUS Branded
- Stock, never modified, overclocked, mined on etc
- Pulled from an Gaming PC yesterday due to upgrade
- PRICE: $325 SHIPPED
Time Stamps
20 GB DDR3 Sodim Laptop Memory
- All sticks are SAMSUNG brand- 4 x 4 GB Sticks and 2 x 2 GB Sticks for 20 GB Total Memory.
- All pulled from DELL Latitude laptops which were upgraded
- PRICE: $25 SHIPPED FOR THE LOT
Time Stamp
RGB STRIP FAN COMBO
- airgoo Digital RGB LED Strip. This is from Amazon- two strips for 3 PIN RGB headers (5V). Magnetic back works great.
- Thermalright TR TY-140 140mm x 160mm PWM Fan. Fan only- can include 4 screws if you need them. Great fan- moves lots of air and is queit- 4 pin PWM. Mounting holes are 120mm size
- PRICE: $25 SHIPPED
Time Stamp
Heatware under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
Payment: PayPal