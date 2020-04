FS: GTX 1080 FE, 20 GB DDR3 Laptop Ram, TY-140 Fan and RGB LED Strips

Card only- no retail box or accessories

ASUS Branded

Stock, never modified, overclocked, mined on etc

Pulled from an Gaming PC yesterday due to upgrade

PRICE: $325 SHIPPED

Time Stamps http://imgur.com/klw4M2W http://imgur.com/7GIYfGP http://imgur.com/ZrxyPoI

All sticks are SAMSUNG brand- 4 x 4 GB Sticks and 2 x 2 GB Sticks for 20 GB Total Memory.

All pulled from DELL Latitude laptops which were upgraded

PRICE: $25 SHIPPED FOR THE LOT

Time Stamp http://imgur.com/I0vpzP3

airgoo Digital RGB LED Strip. This is from Amazon- two strips for 3 PIN RGB headers (5V). Magnetic back works great.

Thermalright TR TY-140 140mm x 160mm PWM Fan. Fan only- can include 4 screws if you need them. Great fan- moves lots of air and is queit- 4 pin PWM. Mounting holes are 120mm size

PRICE: $25 SHIPPED

Time Stamp http://imgur.com/CnR67Xv

After some upgrades to desktops and laptops- I have some items that I no longer need.Heatware under Volkswagen https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to Payment: PayPal