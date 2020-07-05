FS GTX 1080 / 5.0ghz 2500k barebones build / socket 775 barebones build / wireless AC PCIE adapters

Original owner of all parts, can provide pictures on request. Time to clean out the closet a bit.



GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 GV-N1080WF3OC-8GD

SOLD



ASUS Dual-Band Wireless AC1900 PCIE Adapter (PCE-AC68)

Supports speeds up to 1300 mbps. $40 shipped



TP-Link Archer T9E Wireless AC1900 PCIE Adapter

Supports speeds up to 1900 mbps. $40 shipped



Socket 775 Barebones Build

Q9450 @3.2Ghz

4GB DDR2 G. Skill RAM

Gigabyte EP45-UD3P motherboard



I prefer this to go as one kit to save on shipping. All parts are currently assembled and working great. Q9450 @3.2GHz, it has been running stable at this speed for years. I also have Hyper 212 Plus I could include (I'd likely have to dismount it for shipping). It is currently housed in a cheap Rosewill case which I will give away with it for free if you pay shipping. Asking $50 shipped for the CPU, RAM, Motherboard. I have some HDDs that could be included as well if interested.



5.0Ghz 2500k Barebones Build

2500k @5.0Ghz - It can do 5.2Ghz but at a voltage you may not want to use 24/7

16GB DDR3 G. Skill Ripjaw X Series RAM

ASUS P8Z68-V/GEN3 Motherboard



Again, prefer for this to go as a kit. $130 shipped. It is currently installed in a case with a Corsair H80 installed on it right now that could go with it for an additional cost. I have some HDDs that could be included as well if interested.