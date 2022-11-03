FS: GTX 1060 6GB Gigabyte Windforce $85

Fun

Fun

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2013
Messages
310
Model #: GV-N1060WF2OC-6GD

I bought this from a fellow [H] member a couple years ago and it's work great the whole time! Never mined with it and never OC'd it. I also kept it clean. The fans stop at idle but one of them has a slight rattle noise when it spins up but after that it's whisper quiet. I don't have the original box but it will ship in an anti static bag with plenty of padding.

$85 shipped (lower 48) PayPal F&F

Heat: funonthebun

20221103_125254.jpg20221103_125314.jpg20221103_125330.jpg20221103_125353.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top