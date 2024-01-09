FS: Gskill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 CL36 2x16GB kits (two kits for sale) $80 shipped per kit/$150 shipped for both kits

S

Syntax Error

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2008
Messages
2,752
Decided to switch from four DIMMs to two DIMMs of higher density, so these kits are available.

$80 shipped CONUS each per kit (2 sticks x 16GB = 32GB), or $150 shipped CONUS for both kits (4 sticks x 16GB = 64GB total). Payment via Zelle.

PM if you have any questions, thanks.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/64289/to
 

Attachments

  • 20240109_101912.jpg
    20240109_101912.jpg
    377.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240109_101901.jpg
    20240109_101901.jpg
    428.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240109_101848.jpg
    20240109_101848.jpg
    458.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top