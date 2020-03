FS: Graphics Card sale! 2080TI FE, two GTX 1070, Nest Mini

$1000 shipped -

CV19 discount: $950 shipped -> Quarantine Discount: $900 shipped

$30 shipped

$200 shipped -> $180 shipped

$200 shipped -> $180 shipped

Sold:

Have 4 graphics card to sell and possibly a whole ITX desktop with a GTX 1060 to sell in the future. I will post pictures of all items this weekend.I'm downsizing a bit and need funds elsewhere currently so here it is. Offers welcome but i feel like these prices are pretty reasonable. Might be able to wiggle based on payment methodHeatware: tnt3k GeForce RTX 2080TI Founder Edition -Condition: New sealed in box. Got it as a replacement from NVIDIA when the first one burned out.Google Nest Mini -Condition: brand new sealed in box. Got it from switching to GoogleFi but never used it.Adding some stuff for my friend. Below was used around 2 months to learn about mining.GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $soldGeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $sold MSI GeForce 1070Ti Duke - $old MSI GTX 1070 QuickSilver 8GB OC - $old Corsair HX1200 80+ Platinum - $old ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB - $old ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB - $old ZOTAC GTX 1070 AMP! Edition 8GB - $oldComplete ITX build - $old shipped complete. Don't want to part it since its too annoying.Condition: Like new. Wife's build. Never used for gaming. She was mostly using it to study and NetflixSpecs:Case - Phantek Enthoo Evolve ITX - Internal red versionCPU - Intel Core i7 -7700k. Never OC'dGPU - MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Gaming. Never OC'dMB - MSI Z170iMemory - HyperX Savage 2x8GB DDR4-2133PSU - EVGA 750 G3CPU cooler - NZXT M22512GB SSD included - not sure what model. its hidden behind a shroud.200MM front intake. 120mm top exhaust with the M22 radiatorMid 2012 Macbook Air - $oldCondition: Used but great. I replaced the battery myself with an aftermarket and its been solid for the last 3 years.Spec: 13.3'' (1440x900), 1.8GHz Dual Core Intel i5, 4GB DDR3-1600, HD4000 graphics, 128SSD, macOS Catalina v10.15.3