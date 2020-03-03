FS: Graphics Card sale! 2080TI FE, bunch of GTX 1070, Macbook Air

tnt3k
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2006
- Messages
- 1,991
Have 4 graphics card to sell and possibly a whole ITX desktop with a GTX 1060 to sell in the future. I will post pictures of all items this weekend.
I'm downsizing a bit and need funds elsewhere currently so here it is. Offers welcome but i feel like these prices are pretty reasonable. Might be able to wiggle based on payment method
Heatware: tnt3k
GeForce RTX 2080TI Founder Edition - $1000 shipped - CV19 discount: $950 shipped
Condition: New sealed in box. Got it as a replacement from NVIDIA when the first one burned out.
Mid 2012 Macbook Air - $200 shipped
Condition: Used but great. I replaced the battery myself with an aftermarket and its been solid for the last 3 years.
Spec: 13.3'' (1440x900), 1.8GHz Dual Core Intel i5, 4GB DDR3-1600, HD4000 graphics, 128SSD, macOS Catalina v10.15.3
Google Nest Mini - $30 shipped
Condition: brand new sealed in box. Got it from switching to GoogleFi but never used it.
Adding some stuff for my friend. Below was used around 2 months to learn about mining.
MSI GTX 1070 ARMOR 8GB OC - $200 shipped -> $180 shipped
ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB - $200 shipped -> $180 shipped
ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB - $200 shipped -> $180 shipped
ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB - $200 shipped -> $180 shipped
ZOTAC GTX 1070 AMP! Edition 8GB - $200 shipped -> $180 shipped
______________________________________
Sold:
GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $sold
Condition: New sealed in box. I thought it was an empty box in my garage until i picked it up Brand new sealed.
GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $sold
Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original box. Used a few times, literally maybe less than 200 hours on this card. My dad uses his laptop more.
MSI GeForce 1070Ti Duke - $old
Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original. Selling for a friend. Did use this card to game every night (3-4hrs) for about a year. No issues.
MSI GTX 1070 QuickSilver 8GB OC - $old
Corsair HX1200 80+ Platinum - $1old
Complete ITX build - $old shipped complete. Don't want to part it since its too annoying.
Condition: Like new. Wife's build. Never used for gaming. She was mostly using it to study and Netflix
Specs:
Case - Phantek Enthoo Evolve ITX - Internal red version
CPU - Intel Core i7 -7700k. Never OC'd
GPU - MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Gaming. Never OC'd
MB - MSI Z170 (possibly 270 itx)
Memory - HyperX Savage 2x8GB DDR4-2400
PSU - EVGA 750 G3
CPU cooler - NZXT M22
512GB SSD included - not sure what model. its hidden behind a shroud.
200MM front intake. 120mm top exhaust with the M22 radiator
