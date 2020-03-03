FS: Graphics Card sale! 2080TI FE, 1080TI FE, 1080TI FE, MSI 1070TI

tnt3k

tnt3k

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2006
Messages
1,951
Have 4 graphics card to sell and possibly a whole ITX desktop with a GTX 1060 to sell in the future. I will post pictures of all items this weekend.
I'm downsizing a bit and need funds elsewhere currently so here it is.

Heatware: tnt3k

1. GeForce RTX 2080TI Founder Edition - $1000 shipped
Condition: New sealed in box. Got it as a replacement from NVIDIA when the first one burned out.

2. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $450 shipped
Condition: New sealed in box. I thought it was an empty box in my garage until i picked it up :) Brand new sealed.

3. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $400 shipped
Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original box. Used a few times, literally maybe less than 200 hours on this card. My dad uses his laptop more.

4. MSI GeForce 1070Ti - $250 shipped
Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original. Selling for a friend. Did use this card to game every night (3-4hrs) for about a year. No issues.

5. Complete ITX build - Coming Soon
Condition: Like new. Wife's build. Never used for gaming.
I think these are the specs: 6700k, MSI itx Z270 MB, MSI gtx 1060 gaming, 16GB ddr4, SSD/nvme ssd

6. mid 2012 Macbook Air - Coming soon ~$200ish shipped
Condition: Used but great. I replaced the battery myself with an aftermarket and its been solid for the last 3 years.
Spec: 4GB ram, 128SSD
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top