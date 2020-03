FS: Graphics Card sale! 2080TI FE, 1080TI FE, 1080TI FE, MSI 1070TI

Have 4 graphics card to sell and possibly a whole ITX desktop with a GTX 1060 to sell in the future. I will post pictures of all items this weekend.I'm downsizing a bit and need funds elsewhere currently so here it is.Heatware: tnt3k 1. GeForce RTX 2080TI Founder Edition - $1000 shippedCondition: New sealed in box. Got it as a replacement from NVIDIA when the first one burned out.2. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $450 shippedCondition: New sealed in box. I thought it was an empty box in my garage until i picked it upBrand new sealed.3. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition - $400 shippedCondition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original box. Used a few times, literally maybe less than 200 hours on this card. My dad uses his laptop more.4. MSI GeForce 1070Ti - $250 shippedCondition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original. Selling for a friend. Did use this card to game every night (3-4hrs) for about a year. No issues.5. Complete ITX build - Coming SoonCondition: Like new. Wife's build. Never used for gaming.I think these are the specs: 6700k, MSI itx Z270 MB, MSI gtx 1060 gaming, 16GB ddr4, SSD/nvme ssd6. mid 2012 Macbook Air - Coming soon ~$200ish shippedCondition: Used but great. I replaced the battery myself with an aftermarket and its been solid for the last 3 years.Spec: 4GB ram, 128SSD