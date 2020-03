FS: Graphics Card sale! 2080TI FE, 1080TI FE, 1080TI FE, MSI 1070TI, GTX1070

$1000 shipped

Have 4 graphics card to sell and possibly a whole ITX desktop with a GTX 1060 to sell in the future. I will post pictures of all items this weekend.I'm downsizing a bit and need funds elsewhere currently so here it is. Offers welcome but i feel like these prices are pretty reasonable. Might be able to wiggle based on payment methodHeatware: tnt3k 1. GeForce RTX 2080TI Founder Edition -Condition: New sealed in box. Got it as a replacement from NVIDIA when the first one burned out.2. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition -Condition: New sealed in box. I thought it was an empty box in my garage until i picked it upBrand new sealed.3. GeForce GTX 1080TI Founders Edition -Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original box. Used a few times, literally maybe less than 200 hours on this card. My dad uses his laptop more.4. MSI GeForce 1070Ti -Condition: No original box. Comes with a box but not original. Selling for a friend. Did use this card to game every night (3-4hrs) for about a year. No issues.5. Complete ITX build - Coming SoonCondition: Like new. Wife's build. Never used for gaming.I think these are the specs: 6700k, MSI itx Z270 MB, MSI gtx 1060 gaming, 16GB ddr4, SSD/nvme ssd6. mid 2012 Macbook Air - Coming soonCondition: Used but great. I replaced the battery myself with an aftermarket and its been solid for the last 3 years.Spec: 4GB ram, 128SSDAdding some stuff for my friend. Below was used around 2 months to learn about mining.7. Corsair HX1200 80+ Platinum 8. MSI GTX 1070 QuickSilver 8GB OC 9. MSI GTX 1070 ARMOR 8GB OC 10. ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB 11. ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB 12. ZOTAC GTX 1070 Mini 8GB 13. ZOTAC GTX 1070 AMP! Edition 8GB