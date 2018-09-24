FS: Grab bag (GoPro Session, left AirPod, 1TB drive, etc...)

E

einz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
488
Hi everyone, after some spring cleaning and finding stuff I don't need, I have yet another grab bag for sale. Items have all been adult owned in a smoke free home, and described as best as I can below.

GoPro Session - this was given to me by a friend and I don't do anything "extreme" enough to use it. It's been well used, but everything functions as far as I can tell. Comes with a remote, some bottle openers?, and literally a bag of various mounts

Left AirPod - bought it locally after I thought I lost mine. Well, ended up finding mine, losing this one when I sold my set, so this is up for sale. Someone need a left AirPod?

1TB 2.5" drive - pulled from a Mac Mini, used as a backup drive so it has sat in the closet most of the time. Sold as is, but recently had a Windows install so guaranteed against DOA

Amazon Alexa smart plug - purchased one too many, completely new and unopened.

Duracell battery pack / charger - model DU7131. It's nice since it's a wall wart/USB charger and battery pack all in one. Haven't charged it in a while so not sure how much battery life it's got left

Anker bluetooth ear buds - bought for the gym, but just ended up using AirPods. Only a couple of hours use on it, and comes with unused ear tips

ifixit lock pick set - Also given to me by a friend for umm.. educational purposes?

Image of everything:
http://imgur.com/qVxuM32

I'm asking $75 shipped OBO for everything. As always, heat is under einz, and thanks for looking.
 
Last edited:
E

einz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
488
back up. Sorry Gillbot, didn't see anything of interest there, trying to downsize!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top