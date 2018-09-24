FS: Grab bag (GoPro Session, left AirPod, 1TB drive, etc...)

Hi everyone, after some spring cleaning and finding stuff I don't need, I have yet another grab bag for sale. Items have all been adult owned in a smoke free home, and described as best as I can below.GoPro Session - this was given to me by a friend and I don't do anything "extreme" enough to use it. It's been well used, but everything functions as far as I can tell. Comes with a remote, some bottle openers?, and literally a bag of various mountsLeft AirPod - bought it locally after I thought I lost mine. Well, ended up finding mine, losing this one when I sold my set, so this is up for sale. Someone need a left AirPod?1TB 2.5" drive - pulled from a Mac Mini, used as a backup drive so it has sat in the closet most of the time. Sold as is, but recently had a Windows install so guaranteed against DOAAmazon Alexa smart plug - purchased one too many, completely new and unopened.Duracell battery pack / charger - model DU7131. It's nice since it's a wall wart/USB charger and battery pack all in one. Haven't charged it in a while so not sure how much battery life it's got leftAnker bluetooth ear buds - bought for the gym, but just ended up using AirPods. Only a couple of hours use on it, and comes with unused ear tipsifixit lock pick set - Also given to me by a friend for umm.. educational purposes?Image of everything:I'm asking $75 shipped OBO for everything. As always, heat is under einz, and thanks for looking.