FS: GPU’s, PSU, NUC

HydrasunGQ
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2002
- Messages
- 1,049
Have various parts for sale.
Asus TUF 3090 OC - $700
MSI RTX3070 Ventus 2X OC 8G LHR - $300
Cooler Master 850W SFX PSU - $130
Intel NUC Hades Canyon (NUC8i7HVK) 32GB RAM 1TB SSD - $550
Everything comes complete in retail box.
https://www.heatware.com/u/80612/to
All prices shipped/local meetup in NYC
Asus TUF 3090 OC - $700
MSI RTX3070 Ventus 2X OC 8G LHR - $300
Cooler Master 850W SFX PSU - $130
Intel NUC Hades Canyon (NUC8i7HVK) 32GB RAM 1TB SSD - $550
Everything comes complete in retail box.
https://www.heatware.com/u/80612/to
All prices shipped/local meetup in NYC