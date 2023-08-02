FS: GPU’s, PSU, NUC

Have various parts for sale.

Asus TUF 3090 OC - $700
MSI RTX3070 Ventus 2X OC 8G LHR - $300
Cooler Master 850W SFX PSU - $130
Intel NUC Hades Canyon (NUC8i7HVK) 32GB RAM 1TB SSD - $550

Everything comes complete in retail box.

https://www.heatware.com/u/80612/to

All prices shipped/local meetup in NYC
