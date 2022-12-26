FS: GPUs, CPUs Motherboards - Buy my RTX 3000 Series GPUs

Most of the items have been used for a review (and purchased in retail) or other general purpose benchmarking. Photos can be sent upon request, but quite frankly, I'll probably be lazy and point you to the review where the item was used . Goal on the pricing is to be around 10-15% below current new pricing or an approximation of what should be reasonable based on the performance/other forum sales. Feel free to send over offer over, but for the most part, these should be rather fair prices.
Update 1/19/2023 - Price drops on the higher end GPUs to align with value when compared to the 4070Ti.
GPUs:
Higher end
Tier.. 3
General Info:
Heat: Schro
Payment: Paypal FF or Stripe for CC (you pay Stripe Fee)
Shipping: Included in pricing to the lower 48 states (UPS Ground)
- EVGA 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA - $1000
- ASUS STRIX 3090 - $850
EVGA 3090 FTW3 ULTRA - $850 Sold
- ASUS 3080 Ti TUF - $700
- MSI 3080 Ti VENTUS - $700
- ASUS 3080 Ti STRIX LC (Liquid Cooled) - $775
EVGA 3080 (LHR-10G) FTW3 ULTRA - $550 Sold
- GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3060 Ti ELITE 8G - $400
- Zotac GAMING RTX 3060 Ti AMP WHITE Edition LHR - $400
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo LHR - $475
- PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIX-X (Single Fan, such smalls) - $350
- Zotac Gaming RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC - $275
- PNY GeForce RTX 3050 VERTO Dual Fan - $275
- GIGABYTE RTX 3050 GAMING OC - $275
Intel 9700 (non-K, Retail, includes HSF) - $160 Sold
- Intel i3-9100F (Retail, includes HSF) - $60
Intel i5-9400 (Retail, includes HSF) - $75 Sold
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - $125
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G - $110
- ASUS Prime Z390-P - $75
- MSI B360M Mortar - $60
