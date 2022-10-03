FS: GPUs (AMD 6600s), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 Memory

Andrew_Carr
- Feb 26, 2005
- 2,676
All GPUs were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are shipped (unless you live somewhere weird). Payment via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way. Payment after receipt is fine as long as you have history/heat.
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $490 SOLD
AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $580 SOLD
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $150/ea
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD
PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold
Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40 (Sold)
2400MHz, CL16
2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50
2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $30
2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $20
AMD GPU Pics
Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD
Powercolor 6600 Hellhound
AM4 Coolers
Several NH-D15s - $80 each
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50
Last edited: