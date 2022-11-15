FS: GPUs (3070, 960), AppleTV 2nd Gen 4K 64GB, etc.

NOTE: Will ship in a retail box that my 3070ti came in

Working, recently pulled from current Daily Driver / Gaming PC (replaced with 3070ti). Bought ~2 years ago from another [H] member

Has pretty loud/noticeable coil whine in certain games/situations (Outer Worlds, Horizon Zero Dawn, benchmarks, stress tests, extremely high FPS situations) but does not affect performance or functionality, apparently it is quite common/normal these days. In my current PC case it was annoying enough that I replaced it with a quieter card, will not consider returns/refunds related to coil whine- make sure you're okay with it before purchase.

This is not the just-released 3rd Generation, but the one right before it.

Has the newer-style silver remote. Lightly used, no issues.

I use a living room PC now instead. Set top boxes are too restrictive for me.

Has been factory reset and is on latest tvOS

Comes in original packaging

Bought a while back from another [H] member, used very lightly in a living room PC.

Upgraded to a 30-series nvidia card, so no need for this card anymore. Works great.

No original packaging

Possible upcoming items to be added later (need to confirm some info about them first) - intel 3rd gen i7 CPU, various headphones, headphone amp