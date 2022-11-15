FS: GPUs (3070, 960), AppleTV 2nd Gen 4K 64GB, etc.

xx0xx
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment: Paypal F&F
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-2 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: established / recent heatware
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.
Possible upcoming items to be added later (need to confirm some info about them first) - intel 3rd gen i7 CPU, various headphones, headphone amp
Pics will be posted soon (tonight, likely)
$349 Shipped
Gigabyte RTX™ 3070 GAMING OC 8G (rev. 1.0) - GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N3070GAMING-OC-8GD-rev-10/sp#sp
Apple TV 4K 64GB - 2nd Generation - MXH02LL/A
https://support.apple.com/kb/SP845?locale=en_US
Asus Strix 960 2GB OC - STRIX-GTX960-DC2OC-2GD5 (need to confirm this tonight but fairly certain this is the model)
- NOTE: Will ship in a retail box that my 3070ti came in
- Working, recently pulled from current Daily Driver / Gaming PC (replaced with 3070ti). Bought ~2 years ago from another [H] member
- Has pretty loud/noticeable coil whine in certain games/situations (Outer Worlds, Horizon Zero Dawn, benchmarks, stress tests, extremely high FPS situations) but does not affect performance or functionality, apparently it is quite common/normal these days. In my current PC case it was annoying enough that I replaced it with a quieter card, will not consider returns/refunds related to coil whine- make sure you're okay with it before purchase.
Apple TV 4K 64GB - 2nd Generation - MXH02LL/A
https://support.apple.com/kb/SP845?locale=en_US
- This is not the just-released 3rd Generation, but the one right before it.
- Has the newer-style silver remote. Lightly used, no issues.
- I use a living room PC now instead. Set top boxes are too restrictive for me.
- Has been factory reset and is on latest tvOS
- Comes in original packaging
Asus Strix 960 2GB OC - STRIX-GTX960-DC2OC-2GD5 (need to confirm this tonight but fairly certain this is the model)
- Bought a while back from another [H] member, used very lightly in a living room PC.
- Upgraded to a 30-series nvidia card, so no need for this card anymore. Works great.
- No original packaging