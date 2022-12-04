FS: GPUs(2080 Super and 3070 Ti) -- i7-3770K/mobo/ram - 850W PSU

catogtp

May 28, 2007
Selling parts to clean up around my office. All work flawlessly. Pics attached to post. Please PM to purchase, but feel free to post here that you have sent a message.

Questions? Ask away here or via PM.

Not really interested in trades unless it's for current gen Intel CPU and mobo with DDR5 potentially. Prices are all shipped/insured within CONUS. Local pickup in Indiana 46040.

Heatware: HEAT

MSI Z77 Mpower Motherboard/i7-3770K CPU/4GB DDR Ram - $160

Z77 mpower big bang motherboard
i7-3770K CPU with Intel heatsink
4GB stick of RAM
No accessories, only back panel shroud


Corsair HX850 Semi-modular power supply - $65

Has an assload of cables...I thought I lost them, bought a second set, then found the originals.


MSI 3070 Ti Ventus 3x OC Edition - $450

Got this from newegg shuffle, then my 3080 Ti spot came up with EVGA. Been sitting.
Original box and all accessories, although it didn't come with much.


Evga 2080 Super FTW3 - $325

Part number: 08G-P4-3287-KR
Complete in original box. Was using for Plex transcoding but the card and associated hardware were just taking up too much space.
 

