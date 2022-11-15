FS: GPU & Laptop With Great Specs. FREE Shipping!*

FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!
Updated listing with a laptop for sale!
Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.
Items come from a non smoking pet free home. AMD Radeon video card has sound deadner added to the radiator as well as the video card itself to make it even quieter. The card has no coil whine (didn't have any before the sound deadner was applied either).
Suggested PSU is 600w. Needs 2x 8-pin connectors.
Has 4 outputs for 4 monitors:
1x HDMI 1.4a
3x DisplayPort 1.2
Seasonic X-750 watt PSU SOLD
256GB SSD SATA III SOLD
i5 4670K SOLD
Zalman 320 cooler for CPU SOLD
ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA SOLD
G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) SOLD
Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.
Specs:
Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
14.1" Full HD (1920x1080) Display
Finger Print Scanner, Webcam, Built-in Mic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Micro SD Card Slot, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, USB-C, headphone input
The laptop comes with the following items:
Laptop (silver)
Laptop Charger
Mouse
Keyboard
Case
I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
Updated listing with a laptop for sale!
Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.
Items come from a non smoking pet free home. AMD Radeon video card has sound deadner added to the radiator as well as the video card itself to make it even quieter. The card has no coil whine (didn't have any before the sound deadner was applied either).
The card is only 7.7 INCHES long compared to cards now being 12 inches plus.
$89 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU
$89 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU
Suggested PSU is 600w. Needs 2x 8-pin connectors.
Has 4 outputs for 4 monitors:
1x HDMI 1.4a
3x DisplayPort 1.2
Gateway GWTN141-10 14.1" (512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 2.40GHz, 16GB RAM) $249
Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.
Specs:
Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
14.1" Full HD (1920x1080) Display
Finger Print Scanner, Webcam, Built-in Mic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Micro SD Card Slot, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, USB-C, headphone input
The laptop comes with the following items:
Laptop (silver)
Laptop Charger
Mouse
Keyboard
Case
I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
Attachments
-
IMG_20230418_142806628.jpg429.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20230418_142827360.jpg480.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_20230418_142907441.jpg912.1 KB · Views: 0
-
5656565.jpg270.8 KB · Views: 0
-
4545454.jpg235.5 KB · Views: 0
-
34343.jpg546 KB · Views: 0
-
454545.jpg318.2 KB · Views: 0
-
sdfgfdgdsfg.jpg219.3 KB · Views: 0
-
sdgdfgdfgsd.jpg224.8 KB · Views: 0
-
sdfgfgsdf.jpg375.4 KB · Views: 0
-
ghgfhdgfhgfd.jpg466.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: