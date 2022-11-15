FS: GPU & Laptop With Great Specs. FREE Shipping!*

FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!


Updated listing with a laptop for sale!


Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.

Items come from a non smoking pet free home. AMD Radeon video card has sound deadner added to the radiator as well as the video card itself to make it even quieter. The card has no coil whine (didn't have any before the sound deadner was applied either).



$89 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU

The card is only 7.7 INCHES long compared to cards now being 12 inches plus.
Suggested PSU is 600w. Needs 2x 8-pin connectors.
Has 4 outputs for 4 monitors:
1x HDMI 1.4a
3x DisplayPort 1.2

Seasonic X-750 watt PSU SOLD

256GB SSD SATA III SOLD
i5 4670K SOLD
Zalman 320 cooler for CPU SOLD
ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA SOLD
G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) SOLD



Gateway GWTN141-10 14.1" (512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 2.40GHz, 16GB RAM) $249


Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.


Specs:

Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7
16GB Ram
512GB SSD
14.1" Full HD (1920x1080) Display
Finger Print Scanner, Webcam, Built-in Mic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Micro SD Card Slot, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, USB-C, headphone input

The laptop comes with the following items:

Laptop (silver)
Laptop Charger
Mouse
Keyboard
Case

I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up.
 

Last edited:
Cyber Monday Special

25% off!
 
Last edited:
Next time I head up to MC, I might have to consider this. Always wanted to play with a Fury X :D
 
We may have vastly different ideas of what counts as "recent" but I do think $200 is a decent price for this entry point of a system! GLWS
 
I gave my Fury Tri X away for free to a friend... and just recently gave away my Fury Nano to my friends son so he can play minecraft and roblox with my daughter. Both still chugging along, still do well with most games at 1080. fury nano was great for such a lower power card that old TBH.

Free bump
 
I got a lot of PMs.

Will respond to PMs when I get back from vacation next week.
 
