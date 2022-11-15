FS: GPU & Laptop With Great Specs. FREE Shipping!*

FREE SHIPPING to lower 48 states!

$89 AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU



Gateway GWTN141-10 14.1" (512GB SSD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 2.40GHz, 16GB RAM) $249 ​

Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go.Items come from a non smoking pet free home. AMD Radeon video card has sound deadner added to the radiator as well as the video card itself to make it even quieter. The card has no coil whine (didn't have any before the sound deadner was applied either).The card is only 7.7 INCHES long compared to cards now being 12 inches plus.Suggested PSU is 600w. Needs 2x 8-pin connectors.Has 4 outputs for 4 monitors:1x HDMI 1.4a3x DisplayPort 1.2Bought this laptop three months ago and only used a couple of times. Never taken out of the house, comes from a non smoking and non pet house.The laptop comes with the following items:Laptop (silver)Laptop ChargerMouseKeyboardCaseI am located nearif you want to pick it up.