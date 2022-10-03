FS: GPU Firesale, AM4 Coolers

nVidia summary:

AMD Summary

Powercolor/Gigabyte

$200/ea

Gigabyte 6800 x 1 -

$450

PSUs:

Corsair HX1200

nVidia Pics

AMD Pics

All of these were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are(unless you live somewhere weird). I via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way.EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) -Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) -Powercolor 6600 x 3 -6600xt x -(purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) -Asus 5700xt x 1 -Pictures of what each card looks like (actual cards are still in cases, if you PM and are interested in buying one I can go ahead and start disassembling stuff to send actual pics).EVGA 3080 (XC3 model, not the FTW)Gigabyte 3080Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLDPowercolor 6600 HellhoundGigabyte 6800 -Asus 5700XT (not the STRIX version).