FS: GPU Firesale (6900XT, 3080...), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc)

All of these were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are shipped (unless you live somewhere weird). I via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way.
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $510
AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $600
Reference model cooler, Purchased in Dec. 2020 at Microcenter. This is the sole exception that wasn't used in a mining rig (Note: I did use it for mining when I wasn't using the GPU for other things) . It has been in my desktop for the last ~2 years until I swapped it with a 3080 for some troubleshooting (turns out my motherboard had issues). I haven't noticed the difference and will probably upgrade next month anyway so may as well sell it now.
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $170/ea
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160
PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold
Pictures of what each card looks like (actual cards are still in cases, if you PM and are interested in buying one I can go ahead and start disassembling stuff to send actual pics).
nVidia Pics
Gigabyte 3080
AMD Pics
Gigabyte 6900xt
Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD
Powercolor 6600 Hellhound
Asus 5700XT (not the STRIX version).
AM4 Coolers
Several NH-D15s - $80 each
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50
