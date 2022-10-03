FS: GPU Firesale (6900XT, 3080...), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 RAM (non-ECC)

A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,630
All of these were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are shipped (unless you live somewhere weird). I via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way.

(Pictures of what each card looks like below)
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $510

AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $600
Reference model cooler, Purchased in Dec. 2020 at Microcenter. This is the sole exception that wasn't used in a mining rig (Note: I did use it for mining when I wasn't using the GPU for other things) . It has been in my desktop for the last ~2 years until I swapped it with a 3080 for some troubleshooting (turns out my motherboard had issues). I haven't noticed the difference and will probably upgrade next month anyway so may as well sell it now.
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $170/ea
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD

PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold

Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40
2400MHz, CL16
IMG_0455.jpg


2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50
IMG_0453.jpg


2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $30
IMG_0448.jpg


2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $20
IMG_0458.jpg


nVidia Pics

Gigabyte 3080
gigabyte rtx 3080.png


AMD Pics

Gigabyte 6900xt


6900xt.jpg


6900xt side.jpg

Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
6600xt front.JPG

6600xt back.JPG



Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD



Powercolor 6600 Hellhound
powercolor hellhound.jpg


AM4 Coolers

Several NH-D15s - $80 each

5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each

vetroo.jpg

1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50
 

Attachments

  • gigabyte 6800.png
    gigabyte 6800.png
    190.3 KB · Views: 0
  • gigabyte 6600xt.jpg
    gigabyte 6600xt.jpg
    58.5 KB · Views: 0
  • asus 5700xt.jpg
    asus 5700xt.jpg
    189.3 KB · Views: 0
  • evga 3080.jpg
    evga 3080.jpg
    86.5 KB · Views: 0
  • evga rtx 3080.JPG
    evga rtx 3080.JPG
    363.7 KB · Views: 0
  • rtx 3080 back.JPG
    rtx 3080 back.JPG
    453.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,931
Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,630
DPOSCORP said:
Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
Click to expand...
I have original packaging for everything except maybe the asus 5700xt (I have other 5700XT boxes though I'll ship it in). I'll have to check-on warranty/invoices. I have them for most of the GPUs but off the top of my head I'm not sure about the 5700xt or the evga 3080.
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,630
Bump. Some interest in the 6800 and evga 3080 but nothing final yet. Someone buy something please, the new FedEx girl was hitting on me and I need an excuse to go back tomorrow.
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,630
Bump, price drop on some items. Also, if anyone needs an AM4 Cooler I have a bunch of different models:

Several NH-D15s - $80
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50

All are used except a couple Vetroos that are NIB.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top