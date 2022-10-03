FS: GPU Firesale (6900XT, 3080...), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 RAM (non-ECC)

nVidia summary:

EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty)

AMD Summary

Gigabyte 6900XT - $600

Reference model cooler, Purchased in Dec. 2020 at Microcenter. This is the sole exception that wasn't used in a mining rig (Note: I did use it for mining when I wasn't using the GPU for other things) . It has been in my desktop for the last ~2 years until I swapped it with a 3080 for some troubleshooting (turns out my motherboard had issues). I haven't noticed the difference and will probably upgrade next month anyway so may as well sell it now.

Powercolor/Gigabyte

$200/ea

Gigabyte 6800 x 1 -

$450

Asus 5700xt x 1 -

$160

PSUs:

Corsair HX1200

All of these were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are (unless you live somewhere weird). I via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way.

Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR)
Powercolor 6600 x 3
6600xt x (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty)

3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40
2400MHz, CL16
2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50
2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $30
2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $20

Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD
Powercolor 6600 Hellhound

AM4 Coolers
Several NH-D15s - $80 each
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50