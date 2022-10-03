FS: GPU Firesale (6900XT, 3080...), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 RAM (non-ECC)

Andrew_Carr
All of these were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are shipped (unless you live somewhere weird). I via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way.
(Pictures of what each card looks like below)
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $510
AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $600
Reference model cooler, Purchased in Dec. 2020 at Microcenter. This is the sole exception that wasn't used in a mining rig (Note: I did use it for mining when I wasn't using the GPU for other things) . It has been in my desktop for the last ~2 years until I swapped it with a 3080 for some troubleshooting (turns out my motherboard had issues). I haven't noticed the difference and will probably upgrade next month anyway so may as well sell it now.
Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $170/ea
Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD
PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold
Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40
2400MHz, CL16
2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50
2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $30
2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $20
nVidia Pics
Gigabyte 3080
AMD Pics
Gigabyte 6900xt
Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD
Powercolor 6600 Hellhound
AM4 Coolers
Several NH-D15s - $80 each
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50
