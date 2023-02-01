FS: GPU + CPU COMBO (your choice) RTX 3080, RTX 2080, Ryzen 7 7700X NIB, Intel i5-12600K NIB, ADATA D45G 32GB 3600 RGB DDR4 RAM





Those timestamps are from my reddit post (I hate that place). I can ship in the contiguous US or you can pick up these items from me in the Cleveland, OH area.



I'd like to sell a CPU and GPU together, so I've listed them that way. I think the prices are fair, considering both CPU's have never been used or even unboxed.



To make things easier for you, I listed the condition details at the bottom.



RTX 3080 10GB LHR MSI Ventus 3X + Ryzen 7 7700X: $835 + Shipping, $800 Local Cash



RTX 3080 10GB LHR MSI Ventus 3X + Intel i5-12600K: $730 + Shipping, $700 Local Cash



RTX 2080 + Ryzen 7 7700X: $523 + Shipping, $500 Local Cash



RTX 2080 + Intel i5-12600K: $420 + Shipping, $400 Local Cash



ADATA D45G 32GB DDR4 3600 CL18 RGB RAM (2x16GB): $100 + Shipping









RTX 3080: This card was originally purchased, I think, in September 2022. It's an LHR card. It's not very quiet card at full load and a little power hungry, but it works well. It does come with the anti-sag bracket but I do not have the box.



RTX 2080: This card was pulled from a Lenovo system. It is a blower card and has a backplate. It is slightly louder than a typical multi-fan card, but I didn't the noise that bad in my use. Most of the games I played on it didn't really push that hard.



AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: This CPU is brand new and sealed in the box. It requires an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 RAM to use.



Intel i5-12600K: This CPU is brand new and sealed in the box. It can be used in an LGA 1700 motherboard and each board can use either DDR4 or DDR5 RAM. There are no boards that can use both.



ADATA DDR4 RAM: This is my favorite DDR4 RAM of all time because of the aesthetic and ease of use. In my system, I never had any issues with it at XMP (not that I expected to) and I really like the strong diffusion of the RGB lighting. Some RAM has horrendous hotspots.