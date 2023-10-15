FS: Google Pixel Watch 2 WiFi & 64GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6400

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 6,965
Got this Pixel 2 watch with my Pixel 8 Pro. Love the phone. Don't need the watch. Brand new/sealed.
$200 shipped USPS/FedEx
Set of 32GBx2 (64GB) G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 -- Brand new/sealed
$160 shipped USPS/FedEx
My feedback is 100%
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
$200 shipped USPS/FedEx
Set of 32GBx2 (64GB) G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 -- Brand new/sealed
$160 shipped USPS/FedEx
My feedback is 100%
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
Last edited: