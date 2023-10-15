FS: Google Pixel Watch 2 WiFi & 64GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6400

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Apr 12, 2016
6,965
Got this Pixel 2 watch with my Pixel 8 Pro. Love the phone. Don't need the watch. Brand new/sealed.

$200 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231015_181703372.jpg

PXL_20231015_181729907.jpg


Set of 32GBx2 (64GB) G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 -- Brand new/sealed

$160 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231011_212227341.jpg
PXL_20231011_212301884.jpg
PXL_20231011_212327878.jpg


My feedback is 100%
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
 
