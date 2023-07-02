FS: Google Pixel Fold Porcelain 256GB + Pixel Watch

Bought this to try out it's honestly an amazing piece of hardware, but I don't see myself using the secondary screen enough to justify keeping it.



Before I return it, I wanted to see if any forum members wanted the phone as it is backordered into August.



Condition is practically new as I only took it out of the box to test out for about an hour.



Comes with retiall box and accessories. Will also include the free black Pixel Watch that came with the phone.



Asking $2000 + all PayPal fees covered by buyer



This is basically at cost for me as I paid $1970 all in and will be shipping it UPS fully insured and signature required due to the items value.



Price is firm as I'll just return it if no one is interested.