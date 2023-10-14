FS: Google Pixel Buds Pro - Fog color (bonus accessories for Pixel 6a)

I already have a set of earphones, so don't need the freebies with my new Pixel 8.
These are the "Fog" color, BNIB, sitting in a drawer. HeatWare (30-0-0). Prefer Zelle. $130 shipped.
I also have a glass screen protector (just one left) & slimline case (dark green) for the Pixel 6A which the P8 replaced (they are almost the same exact size, but with rounder corners on the new one, for those contemplating the P8). It wouldn't be worth the shipping to give them away unless you're taking the ear buds & I can throw them in the box. If you buy the above & want these, just let me know.
-bZj
These are the "Fog" color, BNIB, sitting in a drawer. HeatWare (30-0-0). Prefer Zelle. $130 shipped.
I also have a glass screen protector (just one left) & slimline case (dark green) for the Pixel 6A which the P8 replaced (they are almost the same exact size, but with rounder corners on the new one, for those contemplating the P8). It wouldn't be worth the shipping to give them away unless you're taking the ear buds & I can throw them in the box. If you buy the above & want these, just let me know.
-bZj