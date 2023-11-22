FS: Google Pixel 8 (black, 128gb, unlocked, sealed)

Hi folks, I have for sale the following items and hoping someone could give them a good home or make great presents out of them. As always, I have heat under einz, take F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet around the SF Bay area. Pictures are available upon request. Thanks for looking!

This is available again.
2. Pixel 8 (not Pro) - This was purchased for the wife as a backup phone, but she insists on using hers until it dies or stops getting security updates. Phone was purchased by me unlocked from Best Buy and is still sealed. How about $500 shipped for this one. Also included is a generic case and some screen protectors.
 
What color is the Pixel 8? Funny I see this immediately after ordering mine for $550 on the BF sale.

Edit: I see "black" in the title now.. hmm tempted to cancel and pick this up then.
 
Nope, I think hackable PS3 fat with the 4 USB ports in the front and Frankie mod is the king of hackable consoles, honorable mention to the Wii u. OTOH you posted it during Thanksgiving cluster season and it hasn't even been a week yet.
 
Think I saw this xposted on /hardware swap. Interested if still available.
 
Wade88 said:
Nope, I think hackable PS3 fat with the 4 USB ports in the front and Frankie mod is the king of hackable consoles, honorable mention to the Wii u. OTOH you posted it during Thanksgiving cluster season and it hasn't even been a week yet.
I put away the original Wii a year after purchase with no upgrades. Maybe I should dig it out.
 
narsbars said:
I put away the original Wii a year after purchase with no upgrades. Maybe I should dig it out.
The Wii U is faster and can run all the Wii U, Gamecube, and earlier games and with the right kind of ancient usb to ethernet adapter it has better network performance. I went through 4 of them before trying this https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00484IEJS from 2010 and it works great. That combined with a 2TB external hdd and custom firmware plus a thing called Neslpii it's like netflix for nintendo games but without the subscription. I prefer this way though https://sourceforge.net/projects/usbloadergx/ I regularly see Wii Us in good condition for 20-40 USD since the eshop was murdered by Nintendon't locally.

It doesn't matter what your firmware is, these are abandonware. RIP PowerPC and ATi.
 
