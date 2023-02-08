FS: Google Pixel 7 Pro

NobleX13

Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,024
For sale is a near mint condition Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB in Obsidian. This phone is in excellent shape, save for some faint scratching in the aluminum near the camera. Included with purchase is the phone itself, the original box, a USB Type C cable, and a used OtterBox Defender case. Device is fully unlocked and was purchased directly from the Google Store.

Asking $525 shipped within the USA.

I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App.

Heatware under NobleX13.

Photos:
20230208_084911.jpg
20230208_084951.jpg
20230208_085001.jpg
20230208_085009.jpg
20230208_085045.jpg
20230208_085058.jpg
20230208_085830.jpg
 
