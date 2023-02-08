FS: Google Pixel 7 Pro

Asking $525 shipped within the USA.

PayPal F&F

Venmo

Cash App



Photos:

For sale is a near mint condition Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB in Obsidian. This phone is in excellent shape, save for some faint scratching in the aluminum near the camera. Included with purchase is the phone itself, the original box, a USB Type C cable, and a used OtterBox Defender case. Device is fully unlocked and was purchased directly from the Google Store.I accept, or