FS: Google Pixel 7, DJI Pocket

Hi all, the house cleaning continues, and next up are the following items. If my prices are off, please let me know and happy to haggle within reason. I'm always looking for new tech toys so please send any trades over too!



1. Brand new Pixel 7 (128gb, unlocked) in black with screen protectors and a clear case - bought as a spare for a family member who doesn't want it anymore. Everything is new/sealed. Asking $400 shipped here



2. DJI Pocket - original version with the box and accessories. This is in excellent condition and was only used for 1 trip and has sat gathering dust since. I'm looking for $100 shipped.



As always, I take payment via F&F paypal, Zelle, or cash if we meet up around the SF Bay area. I have heat under einz and thanks for looking.





*sold*

Gently used Pixel 3a (64gb, unlocked) in white - this was a backup phone that mostly sat in the drawer. It's in great shape and will come with a generic case. How about $60 shipped.