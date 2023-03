FS: Google Pixel 7 128GB 5G (Unlocked) phone - unlocked new in box sealed, DDR5 RAM

Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian - Carrier Unlocked, brand new in the box.​

G.Skill Flare X5 16GB DDR5-5600 PC5-44800 CL36 - 2 x 16GB Sticks (32 GB Total) Each stick comes in a single retail package, sold and shipped together.​

Mint 4GB/Mo plan 6 months prepaid SIM- (or 12 months if you port a number over) - This must be done in approx 30 days or less​

Get a new number from Mint using the app, and you get 6 months prepaid service Port your number over to Mint (through the app) and get 12 MONTHS of the same 4gb/mo plan

Feedback: Heatware 95-0-0 Payment: Paypal or VenmoShipping: Ships to US48, with trackingModel: GA03923-USBrand new in the box sealed. Unlocked for any carrier.Price: $450 shipped, net to me after fees. or fee less. I pay the shipping cost.These came bundled with the CPU above when I bought them from Microcenter. Worked excellent EXPO right out of the box, no problems at all.Price: $90 shipped to your door with tracking.No trades. I ship daily generally. 2FA activated.Thanks for looking.Insert this sim, download the mint mobile app, you have 2 options:I recently did this. Ported a number over, using the same sim as in the package above. Confirmed 12 months of service 4gb/mo plan! So if you had a unlocked phone and ported over the number to this sim, you'd have 12 months of service for $50. Pretty good deal if you don't mind 4gb of data a month!To my knowledge this does NOT work with existing Mint Mobile customers.Price: $50 shipped.