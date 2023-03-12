FS: Google Pixel 7 128GB 5G (Unlocked) phone - unlocked new in box sealed, DDR5 RAM

Dreamerbydesign
Feedback: Heatware 95-0-0
Payment: Paypal or Venmo
Shipping: Ships to US48, with tracking
Brand new in the box sealed. Unlocked for any carrier.
Price: $450 shipped, net to me after fees. or fee less. I pay the shipping cost.
Price: $90 shipped to your door with tracking.
No trades. I ship daily generally. 2FA activated.
Thanks for looking.
You must have a carrier unlocked phone for this to work. To my knowledge this does NOT work with existing Mint Mobile customers.
Price: $50 shipped.
Google Pixel 7 128GB Obsidian - Carrier Unlocked, brand new in the box.Model: GA03923-US
G.Skill Flare X5 16GB DDR5-5600 PC5-44800 CL36 - 2 x 16GB Sticks (32 GB Total) Each stick comes in a single retail package, sold and shipped together.These came bundled with the CPU above when I bought them from Microcenter. Worked excellent EXPO right out of the box, no problems at all.
Mint 4GB/Mo plan 6 months prepaid SIM- (or 12 months if you port a number over) - This must be done in approx 30 days or lessInsert this sim, download the mint mobile app, you have 2 options:
- Get a new number from Mint using the app, and you get 6 months prepaid service
- Port your number over to Mint (through the app) and get 12 MONTHS of the same 4gb/mo plan
