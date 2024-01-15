FS: Google Pixel 4 - 64gb Black unlocked NIB

Looking to sell a brand new Pixel 4 , 64gb unlocked. Black color. Package is sealed.
$190 shipped

OSAndroid
RAM6 GB
Connectivity technologies1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 2), Bluetooth 5.0 + LE , Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), NFC,
Special featuresTouchscreen, Bluetooth Enabled, Video Calling, 4K Video Recording, Text/Messaging, Camera, Smartphone, Built-In GPS
Other display featuresWireless
Human Interface InputTouchscreen, Keyboard, Numeric Keypad
Other camera featuresRear, Front
Form FactorSmartphone
ColorJust Black
Battery Power Rating2800
Phone Standby Time (with data)19 hours
Whats in the boxUSB-C to C cable, SIM tool, AC Adapter, OTG Dongle, Quick Start Guide
ManufacturerGoogle
Date First AvailableOctober 15, 2019
Memory Storage Capacity64 GB
 
