FS: Google Pixel 4 - 64gb Black unlocked NIB

Looking to sell a brand new Pixel 4 , 64gb unlocked. Black color. Package is sealed.
$190 shipped
|OS
|Android
|RAM
|6 GB
|Connectivity technologies
|1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 2), Bluetooth 5.0 + LE , Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), NFC,
|Special features
|Touchscreen, Bluetooth Enabled, Video Calling, 4K Video Recording, Text/Messaging, Camera, Smartphone, Built-In GPS
|Other display features
|Wireless
|Human Interface Input
|Touchscreen, Keyboard, Numeric Keypad
|Other camera features
|Rear, Front
|Form Factor
|Smartphone
|Color
|Just Black
|Battery Power Rating
|2800
|Phone Standby Time (with data)
|19 hours
|Whats in the box
|USB-C to C cable, SIM tool, AC Adapter, OTG Dongle, Quick Start Guide
|Manufacturer
|Date First Available
|October 15, 2019
|Memory Storage Capacity
|64 GB