FS: Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E (3-Pack)

N

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,014
For sale is a gently used Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack. This is a great WiFi 6E mesh system. I ran this for about a month before getting a free set of enterprise access points from work. These are faster than the Aruba platform I moved to, but I need the money for other projects. In mint condition with all accessories. Factory reset and ready to go.

Asking $225 shipped within the USA.

PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Heatware

Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.

Photos:
PXL_20230108_040844410.MP.jpg

PXL_20230108_040859513.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top