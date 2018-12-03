FS Google Home's and Google Daydreams all NIB.

DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.


FS: 5 Google home minis (3 NIB) 1 Home Hub NIB - $115 takes the lot. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.

20200328_123737.jpg



3 NIB Google Daydream Views. $25 each, shipped. or $65 takes them all. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.

20200328_150928.jpg





Not looking to buy anything at this time.



$0




Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to

SOLD: Logitech Harmony Hub Elite - $150
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
SOLD: BF V CD Key - $15
SOLD: 8700k - $300
 

Might have some in that price range at work, will pm you tomorrow if we do.
 
