FS: Google Home mins, R9 270 pair, Samsung NP530 laptop

Trying to clear some odds and ends out before I go dig out more stuff that's been stashed away.I would trade towards:GPU better than a GTX970Kids "ruggedized" tablet of some sort (android, fire, etc.)1TB+ SSDinteresting systems/combos (like another early threadripper or a NUC)PM offers with shipping zip code.Heatware is under Compcons.3x New in box Google Home minis first gen. All three $85 shipped OBO. Not interested in splitting these as shipping could be a killer.Samsung NP530U4B-A01USGood machine for browsing and office suite.There were some reported issues with the iSSD causing POST delays. This unit was not afflicted with that problem and works fine.It has one of those spring-loaded LAN ports and the spring appears to be broken/missing.The bezel is cracked where it should wrap around the power port (pictured).The area around the keyboard has some scuff marks.It has 2 small dimple spots on the top cover. I couldn't get them to photo well.Comes with Win 7 oem key and is factory reset. You should be able to do a fresh install Win10 with this key as well.240 GB 840 Evoi5-2467M4 GB DDR3$100 OBO plus shippingVideo card combo - $80 OBO plus shipping???2x Sapphire Radeon R9 270No boxes or cables but I will include the crossfire ribbon cable.