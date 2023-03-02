FS: GOOD SIZE ARLO KIT - 4K Cameras - Doorbells - Base Station - Accessories

Since I have some Blink camera's at my Dad's house, I decided to standardize around that platform and replace my Arlo stuff at my home.
I'm selling this all together. $375 OBO WYSIWYG
I don't have the manuals but you can download them.
Newer Stuff - I just removed this stuff so I know it is in good working order (mounts are a little rusty)
Older Stuff - Have not used in awhile - consider untested - as-is
- 3x Arlo Ultra 4K cameras with silicone cover - one has the 30ft cord below on it. I sealed the connection up with silicone sealer. I can remove it if you want but it is currently sealed.
- 1x Arlo Pro2 camera with silicone cover
- 2x Arlo Video Doorbells (Model AVD1001), I only have the angle mount . These are powered by your 16-24v existing old doorbell wiring and should work with your existing chime and/or an add-on wireless chime.
- 1x Arlo wireless chime
- 1x VMB5000 Base Station
- 1x ~30ft Cord with AC adapter for one of the Ultra cameras - good for high traffic areas
- Charging Cord
- Misc outdoor mounts
- 4x Arlo Pro Cameras
- 5x Arlo Batteries
- 3x silicone cases
- 1x Arlo Charger
- Misc mounts
