FS: GOOD SIZE ARLO KIT - 4K Cameras - Doorbells - Base Station - Accessories

Since I have some Blink camera's at my Dad's house, I decided to standardize around that platform and replace my Arlo stuff at my home.

I'm selling this all together. $375 OBO WYSIWYG

I don't have the manuals but you can download them.

Newer Stuff - I just removed this stuff so I know it is in good working order (mounts are a little rusty)
  • 3x Arlo Ultra 4K cameras with silicone cover - one has the 30ft cord below on it. I sealed the connection up with silicone sealer. I can remove it if you want but it is currently sealed.
  • 1x Arlo Pro2 camera with silicone cover
  • 2x Arlo Video Doorbells (Model AVD1001), I only have the angle mount . These are powered by your 16-24v existing old doorbell wiring and should work with your existing chime and/or an add-on wireless chime.
  • 1x Arlo wireless chime
  • 1x VMB5000 Base Station
  • 1x ~30ft Cord with AC adapter for one of the Ultra cameras - good for high traffic areas
  • Charging Cord
  • Misc outdoor mounts

Older Stuff - Have not used in awhile - consider untested - as-is
  • 4x Arlo Pro Cameras
  • 5x Arlo Batteries
  • 3x silicone cases
  • 1x Arlo Charger
  • Misc mounts
 

