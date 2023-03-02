FS: GOOD SIZE ARLO KIT - 4K Cameras - Doorbells - Base Station - Accessories

3x Arlo Ultra 4K cameras with silicone cover - one has the 30ft cord below on it. I sealed the connection up with silicone sealer. I can remove it if you want but it is currently sealed.

1x Arlo Pro2 camera with silicone cover

2x Arlo Video Doorbells (Model AVD1001), I only have the angle mount . These are powered by your 16-24v existing old doorbell wiring and should work with your existing chime and/or an add-on wireless chime.

1x Arlo wireless chime

1x VMB5000 Base Station

1x ~30ft Cord with AC adapter for one of the Ultra cameras - good for high traffic areas

Charging Cord

Misc outdoor mounts

4x Arlo Pro Cameras

5x Arlo Batteries

3x silicone cases

1x Arlo Charger

Misc mounts

Since I have some Blink camera's at my Dad's house, I decided to standardize around that platform and replace my Arlo stuff at my home.I don't have the manuals but you can download them.